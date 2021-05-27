BOSTON (CBS) – For the past year, Royale nightclub in Boston’s Theatre District has been empty.

“So, 14 months of pretty much waiting and hoping that in two more weeks, or another month, things are going to start getting better,” said Jamison LaGuardia, Vice President of Sales & Operations of Royale Entertainment Group.

On Saturday, Royale will open its doors again for “The Royale Return: Memorial Day Weekend Party” and things will look much different there and at other bars and clubs in Massachusetts as remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We’re 1,220 legal capacity. We can do about 30 tables. And right now we’re approaching that number rapidly,” said LaGuardia.

“I can’t wait to open the doors and see everyone stream in ready to rock n ‘roll. It’s going to be great for business. Obviously revenue is going to go up,” said Matt Casey, Director of Operations of the Lyons Group.

He helps oversee operations at The Lansdowne Pub, Loretta’s Last Call, and Game On! in Fenway.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to get back with my friends. No more reservations, and maybe hang out at the bar and go to a packed game at Fenway and it’s just going to be awesome,” said Peter Stivers of Braintree.

On Lansdowne Street, bars like The Lansdowne Pub and Loretta’s Last Call will have live music for the first time in over a year, and they’re expecting big crowds on Saturday.

“It’s going to change things dramatically. Finally we’re going to clear out these tables, we’re going to have a dance floor. People are going to be having a great time. And we can’t wait,” said Casey.

“It’s like the end of prohibition. People have been talking about it, they’re like I want to be there in 20 years I can tell my grandkids I was there the night the lights came back on in Boston,” said LaGuardia.