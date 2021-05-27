BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added another tight end on Thursday, while cutting loose a player who opted out due to COVID-19 concerns last year.
The Patriots signed tight end Troy Fumagalli and released fullback Dan Vitale, according to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.
Fumagalli is a 6-foot-6, 248-pound tight end who was drafted in the fifth round out of Wisconsin by the Broncos in 2018. He's played in 19 games over two seasons, catching 14 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Vitale signed with the Patriots last offseason but opted out of the season after he and his wife welcomed their first baby. He’s played for the Packers and Browns in his career.
Of the eight Patriots player who opted out due to COVID-19 last year, only three remain on the roster. Patrick Chung retired, Marcus Cannon was traded to Houston, and Marqise Lee, Najee Toran and now Vitale have been released. Brandon Bolden, Matt LaCosse, and Dont'a Hightower are still on the roster, though Hightower is not present at OTAs this week.
Fumagalli joins a tight end depth chart that is headed by Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, with second-year players Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene as well as the aforementioned LaCosse on the roster.