BOSTON (CBS) – With more than half of American adults vaccinated against COVID-19, many people are feeling safer traveling for of Memorial Day Weekend.

AAA estimates that more than 37 million people will travel this weekend, and the majority – more than 90 percent – will do so by car.

“It is simply much easier to control your environment when you are in your own vehicle, so people can minimize their points of contact along the way by driving,” said Mary Maguire, Spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Travel overall is estimated to increase by 60% compared to the 2020 numbers.

Experts’ advice: leave early. The busiest traffic is likely to be on Friday afternoon and evening, and Monday evening on the way back.

The other pro tip: gas up close to home. Gas prices are at a seven-year high right now, and popular rest stops are likely to be incredibly busy with others traveling.

Derek Polonsky of Weston followed both pieces of advice, and spoke with WBZ as he filled his car with gas before driving to his Cape Cod Home on Thursday evening.

“Memorial Day is always hell on wheels, so that’s why we are leaving on Thursday night and coming back Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

While most traffic is expected on the roads, experts recommend that you show up to the airport early as well. More people will be flying over the weekend than have likely for the entire pandemic, so security and check in lines are back.

“For a long time during the pandemic there was nobody at the airport,“ Cortez Stafford told WBZ as he waited to check into his flight to Atlanta. “You could go in, get through security quickly… Now you have to get to the airport a little sooner.”

Still, long lines are a price many say they are willing to pay in exchange for a return to normal life.

“It’s exciting, you know?” said Jessica Greer as she waited in line for her flight to Cleveland. “I’m happy. It’s exciting this pandemic is starting to wane. I’m all for it.”

While many states are reopening fully and dropping their mask mandates, masks are still required in airports and on airplanes. In Massachusetts, even after the states mask mandate expires on Saturday, masks will still be required on all public transportation.