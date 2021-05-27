BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released guidance for the fall school year Thursday night. As a result, districts will no longer be able to offer remote learning as a standard learning model.
For the 2021-22 school year, all districts will be required to be in-person five days a week.
All DESE health and safety requirements will be lifted for the fall, including requirements surrounding social distancing.
Education officials said they will collaborate with the Department of Public Health to issue any additional health and safety recommendations over the summer. That includes whether elementary school students will be required to wear masks.