BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is ready to turn the page on limiting what people can do during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker has announced that on Saturday, May 29, the state will drop all remaining COVID restrictions on businesses and industries.

That means an end to capacity limits, and any venues still closed under the governor’s orders can reopen. While the state’s mask mandate will expire, keep in mind that face coverings will also still be required by some businesses, health care settings and on public and private transportation.

Here are 10 new things you’ll be able to do in Massachusetts once restrictions are lifted on May 29:

1) Go To A Bar For Drinks: Bars can fully reopen without capacity restrictions or a food service requirement.

2) Attend A Full-Capacity Sporting Event: The Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Revolution and other sports teams currently playing in Massachusetts will all be able to host fans without capacity limits after May 29.

3) Go To A Street Festival Or Parade: Both are allowed to resume on May 29, as are agricultural festivals.

4) Attend Gatherings Of Any Size: All indoor and outdoor gathering restrictions will lifted on May 29.

5) Dine At A Restaurant For Longer Than 90 Minutes: Restaurant-goers won’t have to worry about wrapping up their meal in less than an hour and a half.

6) Hit The Dance Floor At A Nightclub: After being forced to stay closed for more than a year due to COVID, nightclubs and dance clubs will finally be able to reopen.

7) Enjoy Drinks At A Beer Garden Or Brewery: Beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries can all fully reopen as of May 29.

8) Use The Sauna, Hot Tub Or Steam Room At The Gym: There won’t be any more restrictions on gyms and health clubs after May 29.

9) Go Out To Eat With More Than 6 People: Restaurant party size will no longer be limited by the state.

10) Jump In A Ball Pit: There must be some people in the state who’ve been waiting for this day – ball pits can once again reopen on May 29.

