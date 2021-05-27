BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics forward Jayson Tatum practiced on Thursday and is good to go for Friday night’s must-win Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

“He’s fine,” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “He feels good.”

There was some doubt that Tatum would be able to play after he was poked in the eye in the second half of Tuesday night’s Game 2 loss in Brooklyn. Tatum suffered the injury while he and Kevin Durant went for the ball after the Celtics forward missed a layup.

He was checked out on the floor and spent a long time in the Boston locker room. Tatum did return to the Boston bench later in the game, but did not play.

Tatum ended up playing just 21 minutes, finishing his night with nine points off 3-for-12 shooting. The Nets won 130-108 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Stevens said Thursday that the Celtics have to play a whole lot better on defense to get back in the series, but that the team’s spacing around Tatum would help their star player get easier looks on offense.

“When he drives, they’re sending a lot of help. This is likely going to be a scenario where he’ll find his spots and get his opportunities,” said Stevens. “But it’s also going to be really important that we space well around him so he can make the next right play. Someone else is going to have to open it up for him.”