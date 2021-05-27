FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Jasmyn Beatty‘s death in Framingham was a murder, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed Thursday, but she said investigators still don’t know if her stabbing was a random attack or not.

Beatty, 28, was found dead in her home in the Halstead Apartments complex on Route 9 Tuesday morning. The district attorney said a man who knew Beatty called 911 to report her death. Ryan did not identify him.

“Based on the evidence that we have gathered so far, the nature of the injury suffered by Jasmyn, which was a significant slash wound to the back of the neck, we are investigating this as a homicide,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference at the Framingham Police station.

She would not say if investigators had found a weapon yet.

Ryan said Beatty, a University of Rhode Island graduate who had been working from home, lived alone with her dog and had no history with police. Neighbors told WBZ-TV Wednesday they heard screams coming from her apartment Tuesday.

“We understand that the community is on edge,” Ryan said. “The sense of safety has been shaken by Jasmyn’s death and by uncertainty as to what brought her to that moment. Right now unfortunately we are not able to say in these early stages whether this was a random attack or was committed by someone known to Jasmyn.”

Police searched the complex for evidence Wednesday. The district attorney said there were no video surveillance cameras on the property so they’re looking for video from surrounding areas.

“That is particularly troubling for the residents at the Halstead apartment complex where Jasmyn lived. We know that what we are saying, while it provides information, does not restore the sense of security that we all so desperately seek in our home.”

Authorities are asking anyone who saw anything unusual in the area of the apartment complex early Tuesday to call police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.