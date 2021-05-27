FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will have an update Thursday on the investigation into the death of Jasmyn Beatty in Framingham.
Beatty, 28, was found dead in her home in the Halstead Apartments complex on Route 9 Tuesday morning. The D.A. said there was “obvious trauma.”
Ryan’s office has called it an “apparent homicide” and they’ve been looking for help from the public in their investigation. They said it’s too early to tell if this was an isolated incident or not.
Ryan and Mayor Yvonne Spicer will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the Framingham Police station. (You can watch it live in the video above on CBSN Boston)
Neighbors said Beatty lived alone and they heard screams coming from her apartment Tuesday. Police searched the complex for evidence Wednesday.
Authorities are asking anyone who “saw anything unusual” in the area of the apartment complex early Tuesday to call police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.