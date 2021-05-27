BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Saturday, Hannaford grocery stores in Massachusetts will no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers to wear a face mask. The same policy is already in place at Hannaford supermarkets in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
Massachusetts is dropping its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people and other coronavirus restrictions on businesses Saturday.