BOSTON (CBS) — Franchy Cordero has made some big swings for the Boston Red Sox, but the majority of them have not turned into big hits. Now the team will see what he can do in Worcester.
The outfielder was optioned to Triple-A following Wednesday night’s win over the Atlanta Braves, the Red Sox announced Thursday.
Cordero, acquired in the offseason trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City, has hit just .179 with 37 strikeouts in his first 34 games with Boston. He made 26 starts in left field and one as Boston’s DH, with only one home run to show for his powerful swing. It was a massive homer, but the Red Sox have been expecting a lot more out of the 26-year-old.
For his career with the Red Sox, Royals and San Diego Padres, Cordero is batting .222 (84-for-379) with 13 homers over 129 major league games. (2021). Maybe playing in the hitter-friendly Polar Park in Worcester will help wake up his bat.