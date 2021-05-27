BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Park is finally getting its first bowl game. The inaugural “Fenway Bowl” is scheduled to take place on December 29 at 11 a.m., it was announced Thursday.
The game was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will feature teams from the the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), with the matchup to be determined by regular season win-loss record, geographic proximity, as well as previous appearances and matchups.
Not only will the 2021 “Fenway Bowl” be the first bowl game at the historic home of the Boston Red Sox, but it will also be the first Division 1 bowl game to be held in New England.