BOSTON (CBS) – Beginning June 1, people who either received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS can enter to win over a thousand fun prizes through weekly drawings. The company’s #OneStepCloser sweepstakes will take place over a six-week period through July 10.
Prizes include a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, free Norwegian Cruises, gift cards, date night activities and tropical vacations.
CVS says the sweepstakes was created to persuade more people to get the vaccine. In the CDC's most recent household survey, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over said they are hesitant about receiving a vaccine.
Entrants have to be 18 or older. They also have be able to prove that they have “registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location, or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10”.
To see the full list of prizes, people can visit www.cvs.com/onestepclosersweeps.
On Wednesday, Massachusetts surpassed vaccinating over half of its population of around seven million people. According to data on Thursday morning from the CDC, 61.8% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine.