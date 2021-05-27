Islanders Have An Interesting Goaltending Conundrum For Bruins Series: Ilya Sorokin Or Semyon VarlamovBarry Trotz obviously has no choice but to keep Sorokin between the pipes when the second-round series vs. Boston begins. And surely, he will. But it's not that simple.

Bill Belichick Calls Adam Vinatieri 'The Greatest Kicker Of All-Time'The praise is pouring in for Adam Vinatieri after the kicker announced his retirement on Wednesday, including one of the highest compliment from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Devers Homers As Red Sox Beat Braves 9-5 After Long Rain DelayThe game was delayed for nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning.

Bruins Will Face Islanders In Second Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsThe Bruins learned Wednesday night that they'll be facing the New York Islanders in the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Charles Schwab Challenge Preview: Colonial Country Club 'Demands Every Part Of Your Game,' Says CBS Sports' Amanda BalionisA strong field at Colonial Country Club celebrates the 75th anniversary of what's become the Charles Schwab Challenge.