BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 215 new confirmed COVID cases and nine additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 660,513. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,491.
There were 43,165 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.80%.
There are 253 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 79 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 7,843 active cases in Massachusetts.