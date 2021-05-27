Despite OTA Absence, Bill Belichick Expects Dont'a Hightower To Play -- 'But We Know Things Can Change'On Thursday, head coach Bill Belichick was asked if he has "any sense" as whether or not Hightower will return to the Patriots.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Tight End Troy Fumagalli, Release Fullback Dan VitaleThe Patriots added another tight end on Thursday, while cutting loose a player who opted out due to COVID-19 concerns last year.

Islanders Have An Interesting Goaltending Conundrum For Bruins Series: Ilya Sorokin Or Semyon VarlamovBarry Trotz obviously has no choice but to keep Sorokin between the pipes when the second-round series vs. Boston begins. And surely, he will. But it's not that simple.

Bill Belichick Calls Adam Vinatieri 'The Greatest Kicker Of All-Time'The praise is pouring in for Adam Vinatieri after the kicker announced his retirement on Wednesday, including one of the highest compliment from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Devers Homers As Red Sox Beat Braves 9-5 After Long Rain DelayThe game was delayed for nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning.