EASTHAM (CBS) — A Cape Cod beach has been named one of the best beaches in America once again. Coast Guard Beach in Eastham ranks 10th on “Dr. Beach’s” annual list.
The alias belongs to Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University who has been evaluating beaches for decades. He uses 50 criteria in his ranking, with safety and cleanliness being most important.
"The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay," he writes about the Eastham beach. "During the summer, beachgoers take quick, refreshing dips in the ocean as water is chilly."
Last year, Coast Guard Beach was 8th on the list. Topping the ranking is Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii's Big Island.
The rest of the beaches on this year’s list are: Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina; St. George Island State Park in Florida; Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina; Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Oahu’s Waikiki, Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin and Clearwater, Florida; Coronado Beach in San Diego, California; and Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.