BOSTON (CBS) — We don’t have a full series schedule just yet, but at least we know when the Bruins and the Islanders will begin their second-round series. Game 1 is set for 8 p.m. Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins haven’t played since clinching their first-round series against the Capitals on Sunday night. The Islanders moved on Wednesday night by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, taking that series in six games.
Now the two teams will meet again, after eight matchups during the regular season. The Islanders won their first five games with the Bruins, before Boston took the final three matchups.
Saturday is the day that Massachusetts is lifting COVID-19 restrictions around the state, which means there should be close to full capacity at TD Garden when the Bruins and the Islanders begin their second-round series.