BOSTON (CBS) – As the summer approaches, some Boston residents are worried there’ll be a spike in violent crimes on city streets.

“I’m concerned it’s going to be a rough summer,” said Carrol Smith.

Many are calling on their fellow neighbors to help be part of the solution.

“If you see anything that’s out of the norm, just call the police,” said Joseph Monteiro.

It is a message echoed by Boston Police, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins and Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

“Maintaining public safety is a citywide responsibility that we all share,” Janey said.

Janey outlined a five-point plan to prevent summer violence that stresses providing opportunities for young people.

This while Rollins stressed the courts are not closed and that people are being prosecuted for their crimes.

“We have held individuals accountable while all of us have been trying to get through a global pandemic,” said Rollins.

Thursday’s news conference came ahead of the unofficial start to summer.

Boston Police Chief Gregory Long said extra patrol will be in all city neighborhoods this long weekend.

“Kind of the wrinkle this year is on Saturday everyone well knows COVID restrictions have been lifted that’s the great unknown for us,” said Long.

Janey is also hoping this will be a fireworks free summer after what we saw last year. Some not only reminding people that they’re dangerous, but they’re also illegal in Massachusetts.