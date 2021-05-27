BOSTON (CBS) – The final flags in a spectacular tribute will be planted Thursday morning on Boston Common.

Volunteers with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund have been working shifts placing more than 37,000 American flags near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument off Tremont Street.

Each flag represents a Massachusetts service member who has given their life defending our country since the Revolutionary War.

The final flags honoring the heroes who have fallen since September 11, 2001 will be placed during a small ceremony with Governor Charlie Baker at 10:30 a.m.

“We welcome others to be able to, at some point along the way, over the next few days witness this, remember, honor and make sure that they never forget what those who served our country have sacrificed so much,” said Michael Allard, Chief Operating Officer of Home Base, a program that provides clinical care support to veterans, service members and their families.

This powerful display is back 🇺🇸 More than 37,000 American flags planted on the Boston Common- each one representing a fallen service member from MA from the Revolutionary War to today. This year, fully vaccinated healthcare workers, military members & others volunteered @wbz pic.twitter.com/8RqJR4a1qY — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) May 27, 2021

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund has organized the flag plantings in the week leading up to Memorial Day every year since 2010. Last year, it was limited to about 1,000 flags spaced six feet apart due to social distancing for the pandemic.

The flags will be on full display until next Tuesday. For more information, visit massmilitaryheroes.org.