BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are going full steam ahead toward the 2021 season, with OTAs in full swing in Foxborough. While there are plenty of new faces up and down the roster, much of the outside attention is on the Cam Newton-Mac Jones battle at quarterback.

Whether it’s actually a battle or not remains to be seen. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said shortly after drafting Jones with the 15th overall pick that Newton will be the team’s starting quarterback. That could always change, but for now, Newton is atop the depth chart.

As for what is going on with the two at OTAs, Belichick offered a few words on both quarterbacks during his Thursday morning video conference with reporters. He didn’t say much, and the “competition” won’t truly begin until training camp kicks off in late July. For now, both quarterbacks are working hard to be as prepared as they can be for what lies ahead.

“I think all the quarterbacks are working hard and, again, it’s this starting over process for everybody. Some of them have been here, some of them haven’t. They’ve had various levels of opportunity to work in our offense, but we’re starting everyone at the same point like we always do at this point,” said Belichick.

“Mac dove into the playbook and continues to do that. Like everyone out there we all have a lot to work on. That’s what he is doing and that’s what everyone is doing,” Belichick said of New England’s first-round pick.

Belichick continues to praise Newton for his leadership on the field, pointing out that the veteran quarterback put in a lot of work ahead of OTAs. He has no concerns about Newton looking over his shoulder at New England’s up-and-coming quarterback, either.

“Cam has been here all the way through. He was here at the beginning and has been a consistent participant. He continues to give us the usual leadership and energy that he brings to the field into the workouts and to practice,” said Belichick. “Cam is very professional and I’m sure he’ll continue to work hard and do his best out there like he’s always done for us. It’s never been anything but that since he came in.”

In addition to Newton and Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are also on New England’s QB depth chart.