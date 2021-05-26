WOBURN (CBS) – A COVID vaccine clinic is coming to Woburn schools Thursday and Friday to help get kids ages 12 and up vaccinated.
It starts Thursday at the high school and moves to the Kennedy and Joyce middle schools on Friday.
Parents who are interested in getting the vaccine for their kids can register them for the high school clinic here, the Kennedy Middle School here, and the Joyce Middle School here.
They need to be registered by Wednesday night and students must bring a consent form with them to the clinic. You can download that here.
Both clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for those ages 12 and older in the U.S.
The second dose of the vaccine will be given at another round of clinics at the schools in three weeks. Those dates will be announced shortly.