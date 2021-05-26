Jayson Tatum In 'Good Spirits' After Being Poked In Eye During Celtics-Nets Game 2Jayson Tatum played just 21 minutes in Tuesday night's 103-108 Celtics loss to the Nets, leaving early in the third quarter after getting poked in the eye by Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving: 'The Whole World Knows' Of 'Subtle Racism' From Boston Celtics Fans At TD GardenKyrie Irving said "the whole world knows" about what he calls "subtle racism" that takes place at TD Garden.

Pablo Sandoval Notches 3-Hit Night In Braves' 3-1 Win Over Red SoxPablo Sandoval collected a multi-hit game at Fenway Park in a win over his former team.

Nets Throttle Celtics 130-108 To Take 2-0 Series LeadThe Celtics were no match for the star-studded Nets in Game 2.

Zdeno Chara Undecided On NHL Playing FuturePhysically, Chara said he felt great all year. But now that his season has been ended by his former team, Chara is going to take some time to decide whether or not he returns for another NHL season next year.