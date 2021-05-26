(MARE) – Jessica is a sweet and respectful, young girl of Hispanic descent. She likes unicorns and anything Barbie, and her favorite color is pink. Jessica loves to color, especially with gel pens. Although described as shy at first, once she gets to know someone, she will talk about anything and everything! Jessica is aware of maintaining her appearance and loves her hair. She enjoys and does well in school.

Legally freed for adoption, families of all constellations will be considered for Jessica, including homes with older children. A family with a trauma-informed approach will help her to thrive in her new setting. Jessica continues to have contact with her previous foster mother and she is an important, positive, life-long support for Jessica that will need to be maintained. Jessica is open to meeting new people and will benefit from a loving and patient home where she can develop a sense of safety.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.