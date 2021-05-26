BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Senate turned down two proposals that would help restaurants in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.
The State House News Service reported that "in a series of voice votes, the Senate on Tuesday shot down budget amendments that would extend pandemic-era takeout cocktail authorization and caps on the fees that delivery apps charge restaurants."
Both amendments were sponsored by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Methuen Democrat.
Lawmakers are considering a number of emergency orders to see if they want to extend them before Gov. Charlie Baker ends the state of emergency in Massachusetts on June 15.
Takeout and delivery orders helped some restaurants survive the pandemic. The approval for the sale of wine, beer and cocktails to go made a big difference.
Baker has filed a bill to extend special permits for outdoor dining in the state through the end of November.