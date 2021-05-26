Charles Schwab Challenge Preview: Colonial Country Club 'Demands Every Part Of Your Game,' Says CBS Sports' Amanda BalionisA strong field at Colonial Country Club celebrates the 75th anniversary of what's become the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Dont'a Hightower Retirement Speculation Has Entered The Boston Sports RealmDont'a Hightower opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Might he be opting out for good?

Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement After 24 NFL SeasonsAdam Vinatieri has officially called it a career.

SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18The SEC on CBS kicks off on September 18 with an SEC Championship game rematch between the Crimson Tide and Gators.

Brad Stevens Gives Thoughtful Response To Kyrie Irving's Comments About 'Subtle Racism' In BostonCeltics head coach Brad Stevens didn't try to rebut or dismiss anything that Kyrie Irving said about Boston.