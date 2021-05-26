NANTUCKET (CBS) – Southern Airways will be flying to Nantucket again this year from five cities.
The airline has relaunched its summer service and will operate daily flights from Boston (Norwood and Hanscom); Providence, Rhode Island; New Bedford; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Flight times are about 30 minutes each way.
“Summer is finally here, and cooped-up New Englanders emerging from the pandemic are ready to stretch their legs. Nowhere offers a more perfect getaway than nearby Nantucket, with beautiful beaches, spectacular hiking, quaint village spaces, exquisite dining, shopping, history, and more,” said Mark Cestari, Southern’s chief commercial officer.