BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday, Phil Mickelson said that he badly wanted to team up with Tom Brady in another golf match. By Wednesday, he’s already gotten his wish.

Mickelson (the oldest golfer to ever win a major) and Brady (the oldest player to ever win a Super Bowl) will face Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in “The Match” on July 6.

Mickelson & Brady 🆚 DeChambeau & Rodgers The Match Returns July 6. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kRp88oEVM9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2021

It’s a rather stunning field at this particular moment in time. DeChambeau — with his unique training regimen, long drives, outside-the-box approach to golf and his willingness to talk about it all at length — is a bit of a love-him-or-hate-him kind of player for golf fans. And Rodgers is in the midst of a nasty dispute with the Green Bay Packers, where he’s played since being drafted in 2005.

Rodgers is currently vacationing in Hawaii instead of participating in Packers OTAs. DeChambeau is currently the subject of a viral video, wherein Brooks Koepka expresses utter disgust after seeing and hearing DeChambeau walk by while Koepka was being interviewed.

Brady is, of course, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, having won at age 43 in his first season in Tampa Bay. His Buccaneers defeated Rodgers’ Packers in the NFC Championship Game to get to that Super Bowl.

Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday at age 50.

Brady and Mickelson teamed up last year to face Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the middle of the pandemic, raising money for COVID-19 relief funds.

“Tom and I have some unfinished business,” Mickelson said in a tweet replying to the news. “Unfortunately it will be at Bryson and Aaron’s expense.”

Tom and I have some unfinished business. Unfortunately it will be at Bryson and Aaron’s expense 😂😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

Brady weighed in, too, saying, “Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson . @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it.”

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

After winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on Sunday, Mickelson told ESPN that Brady is a “big motivation” for him to prove that peak performance can be reached even at an advanced age.

“I want to get in another match with him because spending time with him, it’s inspiring,” Mickelson said. “But it’s also, I learn a lot.”

The Match — the third involving Mickelson — will take place July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana at 5 p.m. ET.