BOSTON (CBS) – The JFK Library’s Profile in Courage Awards honored people from across the country on Wednesday night.
Former Massachusetts Gov. and current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was among those honored. Romney was recognized for his historic vote in the 2020 impeachment vote against President Donald Trump.
The awards also honored those who worked the frontlines of the COVID pandemic.
Among them was Hanover Fire Cpt. Fred Freeman, who is also a registered nurse.
Freeman helped establish a mobile health program to bring COVID testing and other services directly to residents at their home.
The JFK Library Foundation said Freeman’s work was critical in protecting vulnerable residents.