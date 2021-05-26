BOSTON (CBS) – The powerful Memorial Day display of more than 37,000 American flags will return to Boston Common starting Wednesday.
Each flag represents a Massachusetts service member who has given their life defending our country since the Revolutionary War.
Volunteers with the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund will be out in shifts Wednesday planting the flags.
“The final flags honoring the heroes who have fallen since 9/11 will be placed during a small ceremony Thursday,” the fund said in a statement.
The group has organized the flag plantings in the week leading up to Memorial Day every year since 2010. Last year, it was limited to about 1,000 flags spaced six feet apart due to social distancing for the pandemic.
The flags will be on full display starting Thursday until next Tuesday.
For more information, visit massmilitaryheroes.org.