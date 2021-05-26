BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts casinos will fully reopen this weekend.
Starting Saturday, every slot machine and gaming table will be allowed to reopen, and fully vaccinated customers won’t have to wear a mask inside.
“This would mean opening up every slot machine, every gaming table, restoring our restaurants to previous occupancy, restoring the occupancy of the gaming floor,” said Jacqui Krum, senior vice president at Encore Boston Harbor, according to the State House News Service, “We would allow fully vaccinated guests to not wear a mask, and we will continue to make complimentary masks available for guests to use.”READ MORE: Over 50% Of Massachusetts Residents Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Even with less than full capacity so far, the state’s two casinos have started to rebound this spring. MGM Springfield saw $22.1 million in revenue for March, the most of any month since May 2019. And the slot parlor at Plainridge Park Casino brought in $12.2 million, the most since July 2019.
The state is also set to drop coronavirus restrictions on businesses as well as the mask mandate on Saturday.
