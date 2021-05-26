MARSHFIELD (CBS/AP) – A longtime Massachusetts agricultural fair that was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic is returning this summer, organizers said.
The 154th Marshfield Fair is scheduled for Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, the fair’s board of directors announced on Facebook on Tuesday.READ MORE: Judge Grants Temporary Stay Order As Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White Fights To Keep Job
Vendors and exhibitors have already been contacted.
“By a vote of the Board of Directors, the Marshfield Fair WILL open on August 20-29, 2021. Celebrating 154 years of great family fun!!” wrote the Marshfield Fair on their Facebook page. “Continue to check our website marshfieldfair.org and our Facebook page for updated information.”READ MORE: Fire Tears Through Multiple Triple Decker Homes In Dorchester; 48 People Displaced
The fair, which is held almost entirely outdoors, will likely not still be subject to many COVID-19 guidelines by August, he said.
The agricultural fair draws farmers who show off their brightest flowers, largest vegetables and best-bred livestock. It also includes entertainment, arts and crafts exhibits, carnival rides and games, and food stalls.
The fair typically draws about 160,000 people over its 10-day run.MORE NEWS: 37,000 American Flags Being Placed On Boston Common For Memorial Day
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)