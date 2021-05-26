Charles Schwab Challenge Preview: Colonial Country Club 'Demands Every Part Of Your Game,' Says CBS Sports' Amanda BalionisA strong field at Colonial Country Club celebrates the 75th anniversary of what's become the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Brad Stevens Gives Thoughtful Response To Kyrie Irving's Comments About 'Subtle Racism' In BostonCeltics head coach Brad Stevens didn't try to rebut or dismiss anything that Kyrie Irving said about Boston.

Tom Brady Absolutely Roasts Aaron Rodgers On TwitterIt may be the offseason, but Tom Brady is at the top of his game. His Twitter game, that is.

Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady To Face Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers In 'The Match'Phil Mickelson has gotten his wish to team up with Tom Brady again.

A Reminder Why Mac Jones Is Wearing No. 50 At Patriots OTAsOf course, Mac Jones will not be No. 50 when the real season -- or when the real preseason -- begins. For one, quarterbacks can't wear numbers in the 50s. For two, it looks ridiculous.