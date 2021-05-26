FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy drowned Wednesday night while using a rope swing at a Framingham pond.
Framingham Police said the boy was playing on the rope swing at Learned Pond around 6 p.m.READ MORE: 'Connecting Through Music': Boston Pops Performing Rolling Recitals Around City
A friend who was swimming with the teenager called 911 when he did not resurface.
Framingham Police Deputy Chief Sean Riley said officers were on scene in minutes of the 911 call and dove into the water. They quickly found the boy, and began to perform CPR.
The boy was rushed to MetroWest Medical Center but did not survive.READ MORE: North Attleboro Man Fatally Shot In His Apartment
“It’s a traumatic event. A lot of us have kids this age. So you pull someone out of the water and do CPR on them, and it’s unsuccessful, it’s troubling,” said Riley.
The Department of Public Works plans to go out Thursday to take down the rope swing.
Riley said the swimming area is a popular spot as the weather heats up, and often times children are at the pond unsupervised.MORE NEWS: Southern Airways Relaunches Seasonal Flights To Nantucket
“Unfortunately we see these incidents far too often,” he said.