BOSTON (CBS) — If one thing is clear, it’s that Julio Jones will have a new team sometime in the very near future. The New England Patriots are now the betting favorites to be that new team.

Rumors of Jones ending up in New England have been growing louder and bigger over the last few weeks, and now Odds Shark has the Patriots as the favorites to land the veteran wide receiver.

In odds released by the site on Wednesday, the Patriots are -105 to acquire Jones this offseason. The Tennessee Titans are second at +275, with the Baltimore Ravens next in line at +300.

Jones has made it clear that his days in Atlanta are done, and according to NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the receiver would prefer to end up in New England or Tennessee. Jones also reportedly wants to catch passes from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

