BOSTON (CBS) – Renowned children’s author and illustrator, who created “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” died at 91 years old.
Penguin Kids announced Carle’s death on Wednesday. Carle died on Sunday.
It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on May 23rd at the age of 91.
Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers. #RememberingEricCarle pic.twitter.com/wc3srDQr5m
— Penguin Kids (@penguinkids) May 26, 2021
“Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers,” the company said.
Carle and his late wife lived in Northampton for many years, and founded the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst.