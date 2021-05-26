WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Worcester, Middlesex And Essex Counties Along With Southern New Hampshire
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Eric Carle, Eric Carle Museum, Northampton News

BOSTON (CBS) – Renowned children’s author and illustrator, who created “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” died at 91 years old.

Penguin Kids announced Carle’s death on Wednesday. Carle died on Sunday.

“Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers,” the company said.

Carle and his late wife lived in Northampton for many years, and founded the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst.

CBSBoston.com Staff