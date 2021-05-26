BOSTON (CBS) — There were new developments Wednesday in Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White’s fight to keep his job. A judge has issued a temporary stay of order, meaning no action can be taken to fire him right now.
The order will be in place while White’s attorney appeals Tuesday’s Superior Court decision that acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey can remove and replace him. Janey had said after the decision that she would be informing White of a rescheduled termination hearing.READ MORE: Marshfield Fair To Return In Late August After Being Canceled Last Year
Dennis White was suspended two days after he was appointed commissioner in February when decades-old accusations of domestic violence surfaced.READ MORE: Fire Tears Through Multiple Triple Decker Homes In Dorchester; 48 People Displaced
There was no immediate word on how long the appeals process could take.MORE NEWS: 37,000 American Flags Being Placed On Boston Common For Memorial Day