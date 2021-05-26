BOSTON (CBS) — The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts is now over 50%, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The state’s daily COVID vaccine report on Wednesday shows that more than 3.5 million people in the state are now fully vaccinated. Massachusetts has nearly 7 million residents; 6.1 million of those are eligible for the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 3,520,075 people in the state are fully vaccinated, with 3,275,933 residents receiving both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 244,142 getting the J&J vaccine. An additional 874,000 people have received a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna.