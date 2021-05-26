BOSTON (CBS) – The city is alive with the sounds of the Boston Pops.

Five members of the orchestra performed a free rolling recital at four different spots around Boston on Wednesday, including the Jamaica Pond bandstand and Franklin Park Zoo.

“This is always such a vibrant part of the city. So it’s great to be here, just to make music with our friends and share that with people is wonderful,” said Joseph Foley, who plays trumpet for Boston Pops.

With the Pops’ spring season moved completely online, live music is something missed by both the audience members and musicians.

“I would say it’s been easily a year and a half to hear some good live music,” said Marilynne Smith Quarcoo of Hyde Park. “When I saw that the Pops was coming up I said, ‘I’m going to be there.’”

Leslie Wu Foley, the Director of Education and Community Engagement for Boston Symphony Orchestra, said the community has been missing music.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve played for live audiences and I think our community is really hungry for connecting through music and events like this,” she said.

“Boy, you really feed off the energy. You feel people enjoying it. You see people smiling, sometimes people are tapping their foot, it’s really fun,” added Joseph Foley.

The musicians were transported on an old town trolley, performing at each spot for 20 minutes.

“Just enjoyable, all the different music was all done well. It was really good,” said Michael Weinstein of Jamaica Plain.

“I heard it when I got off the bus. It was very wonderful to hear the music the orchestra played,” added Dorcey Mitchell of Dorchester.

The Rolling Recitals will continue on Thursday, with the first stop being Symphony Hall, where the Boston Pops hopes to hold live in-person concerts again by the fall.