BOSTON (CBS) — Multiple homes were on fire Wednesday as firefighters battled a seven-alarm blaze in Dorchester, the Boston Fire Department said.
“We have multiple 3 family houses on fire on Fayston St in Dorchester,” the department tweeted at about 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters reported heavy fire in the rear of the buildings. Photos showed heavy smoke pouring out of the homes.
Commissioner John Dempsey has ordered a 7th alarm as companies continue to battle the fire pic.twitter.com/81eAP3SzTU
The department said the rear porches have collapsed, and all companies are working to contain the fire.
There was no immediate word on possible injuries.
