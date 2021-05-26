Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady To Face Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers In 'The Match'Phil Mickelson has gotten his wish to team up with Tom Brady again.

A Reminder Why Mac Jones Is Wearing No. 50 At Patriots OTAsOf course, Mac Jones will not be No. 50 when the real season -- or when the real preseason -- begins. For one, quarterbacks can't wear numbers in the 50s. For two, it looks ridiculous.

Patriots Are Now The Betting Favorites To Be Julio Jones' Next TeamIf one thing is clear, it's that Julio Jones will have a new team sometime in the very near future. The New England Patriots are now the betting favorites to be that new team.

New ESPN Report Alleges Donald Trump Offered Money To Arlen Specter To Stop Spygate InquiryThere are some stories you just don't expect to wake up to in May of 2021. This right here, this is one of those stories.

There Is No Hope For Celtics Against NetsThey look like a team ready to get swept out of the playoffs, bringing a dreadful season to an unceremonious end.