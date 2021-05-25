FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found murdered inside an apartment complex in Framingham.
Someone who knew the woman called 911 to report that she was dead inside the Halstead Apartments on Worcester Road.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the woman suffered "obvious trauma" and it is still not clear if this was an isolated incident.
The office of the chief medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.
Anyone who saw anything unusual Tuesday morning is asked to call Framingham Police at (508) 532-5911 or (508) 872-1212.