Pablo Sandoval Notches 3-Hit Night In Braves' 3-1 Win Over Red SoxPablo Sandoval collected a multi-hit game at Fenway Park in a win over his former team.

Kyrie Irving: 'The Whole World Knows' Of 'Subtle Racism' From Celtics Fans At TD GardenKyrie Irving said "the whole world knows" about what he calls "subtle racism" that takes place at TD Garden.

Nets Throttle Celtics 130-108 To Take 2-0 Series LeadThe Celtics were no match for the star-studded Nets in Game 2.

Zdeno Chara Undecided On NHL Playing FuturePhysically, Chara said he felt great all year. But now that his season has been ended by his former team, Chara is going to take some time to decide whether or not he returns for another NHL season next year.

Bill Cowher: Patriots Would Be 'A Great Fit' For Julio JonesHall of Fame coach and CBS analyst Bill Cowher has one place in mind that makes a whole lot of sense: New England.