BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey hopes outdoor dining will remain a fixture in Boston, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
At a press conference Tuesday she embraced a move by Gov. Charlie Baker intended to lengthen the lifeline of outdoor dining in the state. The governor's bill would extend some measures that are set to expire June 15 when the COVID state of emergency ends in Massachusetts, including a proposal that would give cities and towns the authority to extend special permits for restaurants that want to offer outdoor dining through Nov. 29.
Unless there’s an extension, special permits will expire in August, 60 days after the end of the State of Emergency.
"This has been a lifeline for our restaurants, and we certainly welcome any support from the state that will allow us here in Boston to continue the outdoor dining experience," Janey said.
Boston’s outdoor dining program for 2021 started in March and is set to run through Dec. 1.
"Our residents enjoy this experience and so we will do everything to keep this going, not just this year but I think this is something from COVID, and our relief to restaurants and business owners that we would want to see continue long term," Janey said.