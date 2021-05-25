BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL changed its rules to allow players at several positions to wear numbers that previously weren’t open to them. New Patriots edge defender Matthew Judon is taking advantage.
Judon, who has worn No. 91 and No. 99 in his career, will be simplifying and wearing just the No. 9 with the Patriots.
Fellow newcomer Jalen Mills already announced earlier this offseason that he’d be going to single digits too, wearing the No. 2. He made that switch before veteran backup QB Brian Hoyer was re-signed, and Hoyer will now wear No. 5.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is switching to No. 8, Kyle Van Noy has reclaimed his No. 53, and Hunter Henry is switching from 86 with the Chargers to 85 with the Patriots.
The team announced all new numbers for veteran players this week:
CB Jalen Mills, No. 2
QB Brian Hoyer, No. 5
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, No. 8
EDGE Matt Judon, No. 9
WR Nelson Agholor, No. 13
S Kyle Dugger, No. 23
RB Brandon Bolden, No. 25
S Adrian Colbert, No.30
RB Tyler Gaffney, No. 34
LS Wes Farnsworth, No. 46
LB Raekwon McMillan, No. 46
LB Harvey Langi, No. 48
LB LaRoy Reynolds, No. 51
LB Kyle Van Noy, No. 53
LB Josh Uche, No. 55
G Alex Redmond, No. 64
G/C James Ferentz, No. 65
C Marcus Martin, No. 66
G/C Ted Karras, No.67
OL Yodny Cajuste, No. 72
T Trent Brown, No. 77
TE Jonnu Smith, No. 81
WR Devin Smith, No. 82
WR Kendrick Bourne, No. 84
TE Hunter Henry, No. 85
DT Montravius Adams, No. 90
DT Davon Godchaux, No. 92
DE Henry Anderson, No. 94
DL Nick Thurman, No. 95