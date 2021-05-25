MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A bomb threat shut down the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport briefly overnight.
The threat was called in just after 11 p.m. Monday. Airport operators immediately closed the main terminal and evacuated everyone inside. Most of them were employees.READ MORE: Oscar Bolding Jr. Charged With Murder In Dorchester Shooting
One American Airlines flight and a Southwest flight both landed during the shutdown and were held at the gate until police finished searching the airport.READ MORE: I-Team: BPD Investigating 21 Officers Over Possibly Violating Rules On Sergeant's Exam
The airport said nothing was ever found and the search was over within an hour-and-a-half.MORE NEWS: March, Candlelight Vigil Planned For One Year Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death
All gates are now open. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.