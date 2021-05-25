BOSTON (CBS) – Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be playing in front of Celtics fans for the first time this weekend since leaving Boston to play for Brooklyn. And he is asking the crowd to stick to basketball, not what he describes as “subtle racism.”
Brooklyn comes to Boston Friday with a 2-0 series lead. On Sunday, Game 4 will feature a near-capacity TD Garden crowd as Massachusetts lifts all COVID restrictions as of Saturday.
Irving was asked about his return following Tuesday's game. The guard has drawn the ire of Boston fans since he left, but hasn't been on the floor in front of them since departing.
“Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, no belligerence or subtle racism and people yelling s–t from the crowd. Even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and I’m just going to focus on what I can control,” Irving told reporters.
Irving was then asked if he had previously experienced racism at his former home arena.
“I’m not the only one that could attest to this. But it’s just… it is what it is. The whole world knows it,” he added.