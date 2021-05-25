BEVERLY (CBS) — For Nick Maselek having his name called at Endicott College’s graduation meant all his hard work paid off –but it almost didn’t happen. “It felt good to hear my name, I wish I was there,” Nick told the WBZ-TV I-Team.

Nick and two of his roommates weren’t there because days before commencement one of them tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all of them into quarantine.

“We sat in shock for a bit- one by one we got calls by contact tracer telling us we had to pack our bags and leave,” Nick said.

Not only did the seniors have to leave campus and would not be allowed to attend graduation, but they also learned the school policy meant their names would not be called during the event.

“It was frustrating. It really was. And it wasn’t just frustrating, it was devastating.” Nick’s dad Scott Maselek said, “We thought we were being punked. Where’s the common sense? Where is the little bit of flexibility? What about some solutions?”

Despite emails and pleas to the administration, his parents were told there was nothing they could do.

There was no solution until the I-Team started asking questions.

When the I-Team contacted Endicott College, it said “Endicott College officials were heartbroken to learn of the seven students impacted by a positive test result or being identified as a close contact days before the planned in-person ceremony.”

“The student’s names will still be read in-absentia as if they were here and the college will mail their diplomas home to them. Endicott will also offer these students a more personal “ceremony” with all of the pomp and circumstance they deserve to celebrate their accomplishment. This has always been the college’s plan in this event.”

Nick said it felt good to have his accomplishment acknowledged and appreciated. His roommate who tested positive had one of the covid shots and never had any symptoms. Nick and the others have continued to test negative.