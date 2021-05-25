BOSTON (CBS) — Debate is set to begin Tuesday in the Massachusetts State House on a so-called “Get Back To Work Bonus.” Lawmakers will discuss an amendment to the 2022 budget that would pay unemployed residents up to $1,200 if they get a job.
"A bonus of $1,200 will be given to any individual collecting unemployment benefits who returns to work between the adoption of the FY22 budget and September 4, 2021," reads the amendment filed by state Sen. Ryan Fattman, a Sutton Republican.
The proposal would use funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay people $400 for securing a job, another $400 after six months of employment and a final $400 after a full year of continuous employment.
Several other states including Connecticut and New Hampshire have announced plans for similar moves.
Massachusetts, which has a 6.5% unemployment rate that’s slightly above the national average, is bringing back the work search requirement for unemployment claims once the state of emergency expires June 15. Anyone seeking unemployment benefits in Massachusetts will have to show they are actively searching for a job.
There were a record 200,000 job listings in Massachusetts in April, the state said.