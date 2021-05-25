BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. Luis Pierro of Milton says not much has changed.

Pierro organized signs Monday that will be used in the March for George and Justice rally in Mattapan. It’s one of many happening across the country on Tuesday, which marks the first anniversary of Floyd’s death.

“We have names of over the 200 black men who were shot and killed by police in 11 plus months since George Floyd,” said Pierro.

These signs don’t just represent change, but lives taken, and families shattered, he said. “This stuff is still going on and we have to do something about it.”

Ron Bell is one of the featured speakers. “It’s sad that a lot of black men are still being murdered. Since the murder of George Floyd, 959 have been shot and killed by police, 200 of which are Black and brown and many are young people,” said Bell.

Protesters will march 1.2 miles from Milton to Mattapan carrying signs and walking in solidarity to Walker Park where they will hold a rally.

Pastor William Dickerson of Greater Love Tabernacle said the church and young people play an important role and there is so much work to be done.

“The biggest lesson I learned is that level of hate that’s in society and level of racism in society,” Dr. Dickerson said.

In Lynn, a candlelight vigil will be held by Diverse People United (DPU), an organization created as a result of Floyd’s death.

“We just want to give everybody a little bit of space to process those feelings and emotions and understanding the reality that this BLM movement is not fly by night,” said Anthony Coleman of DPU.