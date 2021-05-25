BOSTON (CBS) – One year after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, murdering him, Boston city leaders say the resulting conversation on racial equity still requires more action.

“We honor his life and legacy through our collective action for racial justice and heeling,” said Acting Mayor Kim Janey, before observing a moment of silence in Floyd’s honor.

In the weeks following Floyd’s death, city leaders promised meaningful change. Then Mayor Marty Walsh signed an executive order declaring racism a public health crisis and convened a task force dedicated to police reform.

As a result, the city created a Police Accountability Office with subpoena power. The Boston Police Department also revised its use of force police.

There are a slew of other reforms that have not happened, like the creation of a public dashboard with officer internal affairs records.

“We recognize that the conditions that led to George Floyd’s death are still present,” Janey said.

Since taking office, Boston’s first black and woman mayor announced several initiatives aimed at a racially equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janey announced a marketing campaign aimed at drawing customers to the neighborhoods outside of downtown Boston. She also rolled out a supplier diversity program to foster equity in city contracting.

Cheryl Straughter, the chef and owner at Soleil restaurant in Nubian Square says she has yet to benefit from these initiatives.

“Conversation gets us to the door but we need to have an entrance and passage through,” Straughter said.

Late Tuesday, Boston Police released a length document outlining police reforms that the department is working on. Most are in process. The document states that police increased training on impartial policing and are reviewing recommendations on body worn cameras and the creation of a website to track officer misconduct.