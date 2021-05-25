FALMOUTH (CBS) – The Falmouth Road Race, one of the biggest races of the summer, will return Sunday, August 15 with a field of 8,000 runners.
Last year's seven-mile race was canceled because of the pandemic. It was expected to draw about 11,000 runners.
"We are excited to welcome athletes back to Falmouth for this summer tradition and we look forward to welcoming a full field for our 50th running next August," race president Scott Ghelfi said in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone who signed up during the initial registration will be guaranteed a spot in the race. You can also sign up to run for one of 164 charities.
There will still be a virtual option where people can sign up and run the seven miles in their own neighborhoods between August 7 and 14.
For more information visit falmouthroadrace.com.