BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins eliminated the Capitals in just five games in the first round of the playoffs. The main benefit to that is, of course, moving on to the second round. But the extra time to rest and recover from injuries at this time of year is invaluable.

On the injury front, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media and provided some updates on players who have been out of the lineup.

Defenseman Kevan Miller

Miller exited Game 4 on Friday night after taking a cheap shot from Dmitry Orlov.

Miller spent that night in the hospital but returned home the following day.

Sweeney said that Miller is “early in the recovery phase” and “we’ll probably know as the week goes along how he progresses.”

Teams are always hesitant to use the word “concussion,” and the Bruins haven’t done so with Miller. But given the impact and location of the hit, as well as Miller’s reaction, it was clear that his injury was in the head and neck area.

Miller played 28 regular-season games for Boston this year, registering a goal and three assists with a minus-1 rating. He played in four playoff games, tallying an assist and posting an even rating.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon

The 24-year-old took a puck off his hand in Game 1 and missed the rest of the Washington series. Don Sweeney said the team hopes that he’ll be available for round two.

Lauzon had a goal and seven assists and a plus-8 rating in 41 games in the regular season, when he averaged 18:43 of ice time.

Defenseman Jakub Zboril

The 24-year-old D-man left the Bruins’ regular-season finale with an upper-body injury, one night after being on the receiving end of a heavy hit in New Jersey. Like with Lauzon, Sweeney expressed optimism that he’d be healthy for round two.

“Our hope is that they’ll both be available for the next series,” Sweeney said of Lauzon and Zboril. “Again, we’ll probably have a better understanding Wednesday on how they continue to progress and get on the ice. Until they’re in a practice with the main group, we won’t really know, but hopefully we get a little extra time and they can move along in the healing process. Then obviously getting up to full speed to become fully available for us.”

Winger Ondrej Kase

Kase missed most of the season after suffering a concussion in the second game of the season on Jan. 16. He tried to come back late in the year but left the game vs. the Islanders on May 10 after the second period.

Sweeney said that the Bruins will not try to get Kase back on the ice this year.

“Ondrej has shut it down as well and will not be part of availability for us going forward in the playoffs,” Sweeney said.