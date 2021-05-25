FALL RIVER (CBS) — A second arrest has been made in connection with a double-homicide that killed a 14-year-old in Fall River last week. Dana Mazyck, 21, was arrested in Fall River on Tuesday.
He was charged with carrying an illegal firearm, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
At his arraignment, a judge ordered Mazyck be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.
On the afternoon of May 18, two people were killed in a shooting at Griffin Park. They were identified as 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills and 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo.
Another 19-year-old man was injured during the shooting but is expected to survive.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Holmes on Friday night at the Boston Marriott Hotel in Burlington. He faces several firearms charges.