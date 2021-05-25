MALDEN (CBS) — Dozens of parents gathered outside of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting on Tuesday to demand that masks not be required in schools.
"I'm here to speak in front of DESE today to demand that they unmask out children while inside the school buildings," said Ashley McKinnon.
"Our children are not there to make you feel safe," she continued. "It's our job as adults and parents to ease the fears of children and we have done nothing for 14 months but to tell children 'you're the disease, you're the virus, you're going to kill your grandmother.' Enough. We need to stop."
“I think it’s blatantly child abuse, I don’t agree with it and I think I should have an option not to send them to school with a mask,” another woman said.
Watertown schools are still requiring students and staff to wear masks outside, even though the state eased its mandate last week.
Masks are no longer needed during school recess or for outdoor youth sports.