BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 195 new confirmed COVID cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 659,916. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,475.
There were 30,530 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.93%.
There are 248 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday. There are 74 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 9,034 active cases in Massachusetts.