BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are investigating 21 of their own officers, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.

Internal affairs opened the inquiry after learning the officers who took the most recent sergeant’s promotional exam allegedly brought paper and possibly notes into the testing room, which would be in violation of the examination rules. If the allegations are proven to be true, it could lead to disqualification or worse.

Former Boston Police Commissioner and WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis says potentially the officers “would be disciplined, up to and including termination. So that’s a very serious allegation.”

The civil service test was held last year at the Hynes Auditorium. The allegations involve the oral portion of the test, which was held virtually on a platform similar to Zoom. While officers were on video in the testing room, the assessors were asking the questions from a different location.

“These exams have been extremely problematic,” says Shannon Liss Riordan.

Riordan represents minority police officers who are challenging the civil service exams in court. Recently, a judge ruled an early Boston lieutenant’s test discriminated against black and latinx officers. Just last week, Acting Major Kim Janey said the city would accept the judge’s decision and drop its appeal.

Riordan says the civil service promotional exams have long been extremely problematic.

As for the allegations involving this sergeant’s exam, Shannon says her office is going to look at the results of the test.

“We are going to look at what results are coming out, if there are additional issues with the exams, I think the city will find itself in hot water again.”

The results of the sergeant’s exam have not yet been posted. Boston Police say the internal affairs investigation is ongoing.