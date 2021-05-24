WATERTOWN (CBS) – Watertown schools are still requiring students and staff to wear masks outside, even though the state eased its mandate last week.

Masks are no longer required for outdoor activities like recess in Massachusetts. But Watertown is making students and staff keep their masks on – outside and inside – for the rest of the school year, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“We are very close to the end of the year and we want to end it on as healthy a note as possible,” Superintendent Dr. Deanne Galdston said in an update to the community.

“Without a vaccine for children under 12 along with the challenges of maintaining social distancing while outdoors, continuing mask-wearing will enhance the safety of all of our students-those that are vaccinated and those that are not.”

Galdston said students have been wearing masks all year and changing now with just four weeks left of school “will be disruptive to our very established routines.”

Kids will continue to get mask breaks and do not have to wear them while eating lunch.

The superintendent said they will take another look at the mask policy next week for students 12 and over as more of them get vaccinated.